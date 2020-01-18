Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Increased to $32.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.50 to $32.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 702,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.