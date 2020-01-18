Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

Shares of TSE PL traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.74 million and a PE ratio of 181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.17. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$92.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.