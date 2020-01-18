Piper Sandler Raises Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target to

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

AXDX opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.93, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company has a market cap of $945.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

