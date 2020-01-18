PIVX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $394,054.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PIVX has a market cap of $15.19 million and $394,054.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24 and Upbit. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007015 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bisq, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

