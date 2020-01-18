PlayGame Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $231,648.00 and $1,325.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

