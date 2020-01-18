Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Cap of $452,602.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $452,602.00 and $17,882.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

