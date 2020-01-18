Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

PSTI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

