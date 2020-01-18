Po.et Hits 1-Day Volume of $83,865.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Po.et has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $83,865.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

