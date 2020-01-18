Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,740,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 512% from the previous session’s volume of 447,563 shares.The stock last traded at $4.37 and had previously closed at $3.11.

Several brokerages have commented on PTE. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Polarityte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $137,344. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

