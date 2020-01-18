Polybius Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,889.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $1,889.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00008278 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Polybius has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

