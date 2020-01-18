Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $18.50 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and LATOKEN. Populous has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $4.20 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Livecoin, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

