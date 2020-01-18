Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAH3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.20 ($86.28).

PAH3 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €67.74 ($78.77). The company had a trading volume of 360,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €53.60 ($62.33) and a 1 year high of €70.66 ($82.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

