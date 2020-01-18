Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Post were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Post by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 28.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $112.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.79. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.