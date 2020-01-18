Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Potlatchdeltic.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potlatchdeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.