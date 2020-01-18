Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.29 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, Kyber Network and LATOKEN. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,014,510 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, BX Thailand, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns, ABCC, TDAX, Cryptopia, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

