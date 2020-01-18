Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to post sales of $308.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.26 million and the lowest is $303.73 million. Premier reported sales of $421.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 703,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.