Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Premier stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 703,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $5,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Premier by 39.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Premier by 60.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

