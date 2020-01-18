PressOne (PRS) One Day Volume Tops $80,261.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, PressOne has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and $80,261.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.