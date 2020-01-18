Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PDEV) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.58, approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.