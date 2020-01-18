ProChain (PRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, ProChain has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProChain has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $556,744.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProChain is chain.pro . The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain

ProChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

