Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $100,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,314,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,700. The stock has a market cap of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

