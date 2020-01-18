Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.88 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

