Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.88 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
