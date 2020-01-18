Prometeus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $392,195.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $392,195.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.20 or 0.03018731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00198931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00129932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

