Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFPT. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. 718,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,852 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $4,051,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

