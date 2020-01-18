Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.