Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.47.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

