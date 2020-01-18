PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $306,556.00 and $54,186.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.03247772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00203369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00131998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.