Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

