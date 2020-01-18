PumaPay Hits One Day Volume of $175,902.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $175,902.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.79 or 0.05783606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026654 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034189 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128079 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, CoinBene, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinall and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.