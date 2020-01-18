Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Trading Down 9.1%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)’s share price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 26,001 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 70,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Pure Global Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

