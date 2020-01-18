PWR Coin (PWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $114,635.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $114,635.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.01159363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00052449 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00225504 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00072471 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004103 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

