QASH (QASH) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. QASH has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $205,451.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Liquid.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Liquid, Huobi, GOPAX, Hotbit, EXX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

