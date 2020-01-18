Qbic Price Down 9.1% This Week (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Qbic has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $2,076.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

