QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 902,664 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $79,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,482,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

