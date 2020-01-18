QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $95.91. 23,482,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,229. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

