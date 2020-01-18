Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $33,139.96. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $35,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock valued at $470,128 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth about $13,333,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $3,604,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

