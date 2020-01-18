Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $6.25 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $211,286.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022819 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.42 or 0.02713146 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000520 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,139,536 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

