Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on shares of Quiz in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON QUIZ opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Quiz has a 12 month low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.68.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

