Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QRTEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

