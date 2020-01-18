Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RARX. SunTrust Banks lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.46. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,376 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,914,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

