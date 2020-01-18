Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RLGT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 358,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.56 million.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

