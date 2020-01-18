Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96, 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 90,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Js Capital Management Llc acquired 4,615,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,629,884 shares of company stock worth $30,088,331.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ranpak worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.