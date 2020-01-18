Raymond James Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.41.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.