Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 158 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,959.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

