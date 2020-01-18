Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

