Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $400,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $151.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

