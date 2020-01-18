Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 105 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,054,191,000 after buying an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 231.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after purchasing an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $157.96 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

