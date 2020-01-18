Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 322 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $296.24 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $133.26 and a 52-week high of $297.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

