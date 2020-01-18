Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,559 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $39.04 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

