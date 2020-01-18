Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 50,529 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market cap of $241.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

